Cowgirl sex positions that should be on your bucket list, by Tiwa Says

Sexual positions have evolved but the Cowgirl position remains an all-time favourite not only for men but for women as well. For the man, when your partner is on top, they can take full control of the rhythm and speed of sex, which may just help you last longer in bed.

The woman on top is more likely to orgasm with this position too, since they can control exactly where and how hard you hit the G-spot. It’s a win-win for everyone.

The man’s job can get a lot easier when his partner is on top during sex, but that doesn’t mean he can just sit back and relax. A man who is doing his job right should still be working. This could be in the form of thrusting, playing with their partner’s clitoris, caressing their breasts and so on.

Still, this can get boring over time if you keep doing the same thing, the same way. Trying out new moves can take things a notch higher in your relationship. The brain craves newness, especially for women, because our brain is very involved in our excitement and satisfaction. It is necessary to be dynamic to keep passion alive.

Here are a few variations to the cowgirl position.

1. Classic Cowgirl: How it works: You lie on your back. Your partner straddles you, sitting on you like a horse. Their knees and shins are pressed to the bed.

Why it’s good: Your partner gets to take control. They can also tilt back or forward, controlling the depth of penetration and potential G-spot stimulation.

2. Squatting Cowgirl: How it works: It’s similar to Classic Cowgirl. The only difference is that instead of your partner straddling you, they have their soles planted on the bed in a squatting position.

Why it’s good: With this position, you can grab your partner by the butt and thrust deep. So even though they’re on top, you’re in control of the speed and motion.

3. Reverse Cowgirl: How it works: This one is just also like the Classic Cowgirl. However, instead of your partner facing you, they’re facing away from you.

Why it’s good: It’s all booty, right in your face.

4. The Crab: How it works: The crab is similar to squatting cowgirl, only your partner leans back and supports their weight on their arms.

Why it’s good: This position can allow for deep penetration, but it can also be tough, physically. Start slow to see if it works for you two. If it doesn’t, switch back to Squatting Cowgirl.

5. The Lotus Cowgirl: How it works: To get into the lotus position, you need to sit down with your legs crossed and pulled in close to your body. Your partner should then sit on top of you, facing you. Then they can either wrap their legs around you or place them by your sides. You should hold onto their back to help support them and to keep your bodies close together.

Why it’s good: This position doesn’t allow for much thrusting, but it’s another intimate pose that allows for hugging, kissing, caressing and heavy eye contact.

6. Sideways Straddle Cowgirl: How it works: This one looks more complicated than it is. Lie on your back with one of your knees bent. The soul of your foot should be on the bed. Have her straddle the bent knee while facing away from you. From there, she can insert your penis inside of her and start grinding.

Why it’s good: This position, to be honest, is more for her than it is for him. There isn’t too much thrusting, but she can get organic clitoral stimulation by rubbing herself up against your leg while bouncing up and down on you.

7. The Face Sit Cowgirl: How it works: It’s like Reverse Cowgirl. Only your partner is riding your face.

Why it’s good: In my opinion, this is the hottest position for oral sex if your partner is a woman. It’s also great if your partner likes to be dominant in the bedroom.

8. Chair Sex Cowgirl: How it works: While sitting on a chair, have your partner straddle you, face to face.

Why it’s good: This position allows for thrusting and grinding, and it’s great if your partner’s legs aren’t always up for squatting or deep straddling. It’s also an intimate position that lends itself well to kissing and eye contact.

9. The Octopus Cowgirl: How it works: Sit on the bed with your hands stretched behind your back to support yourself. Your legs should be stretched out in front of your body. Have your partner lie on their back, in front of your crotch. Then raise their legs over your shoulders. From there, your partner can scooch closer, and you can start penetration.

Why it’s good: First off, it’s not as hard as it may look, but you’ll feel like a sex pro. Just take your time getting into the position. It’s good because you can grab your partner by her thighs and thrust yourself into them, allowing for super-deep penetration.

10. Man Missionary Cowgirl: How it works: It’s like a missionary, but with you on your back. Your legs should be kept together and your partner’s legs should be straddling your sides. The easiest way to get into this position is to start in Classic Cowgirl and then have your partner lean forward.

Why it’s good: It’s a very intimate position that allows for kissing.

