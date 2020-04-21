The National Youth Service Corps on Monday made a donation of 850 hand sanitisers and disinfectants to support the Niger State Government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

While handing the items to Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Chairman of the Niger State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, the State Coordinator, NYSC, Funmilayo Ajayi, said the items were produced by corps members under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

Ajayi explained that the corps members were trained to produce the hand sanitisers and disinfectant as part of their contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Also, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, Coordinator of NYSC Zonal Area Office, who spoke on behalf of Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of the NYSC, said the scheme was passionate about the campaign against coronavirus.

Abdullahi said the DG has directed the NYSC nationwide to key into the Federal Government’s efforts in combating the COVID19 pandemic, adding that NYSC would continue to partner with government in its programmes.

“NYSC nationwide have been contributing their quota to support the government in fighting the scourge,” he said.

Receiving the items, Matane, who was represented by Alhaji Baba Wachiko, Permanent Secretary, Economic Affairs, lauded the contributions of the scheme and described the donations as timely and sensitive to the state government.

He noted that collective efforts would help win the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

He gave assurance of the judicious use of the items, adding that government had directed all organisations to have hand wash soap and sanitisers.