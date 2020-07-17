Nigeria on Friday recorded 600 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease, leading to the country’s infections hit 35,454.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control gave the latest figure on its Twitter handle.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, recorded 129 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory had 118 new infections.

The other states with new infections were Oyo (87), Kano (55), Benue (42), Enugu (35), Kwara (28), Imo (16), Ogun (13), Kaduna (12), Ondo (12), Delta (11), Edo (11), Plateau (8), Nasarawa (6), Ekiti (6), Niger (6), Borno (4), Abia (4), and Gombe (3).

The NCDC also announced that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country had risen to 772, with 14,633 successfully treated and discharged.