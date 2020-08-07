The Federal Road Safety Corps says it will henceforth strictly enforce passengers’ documentation, officially known as Passengers Manifest, for fleet and long distance commercial vehicles.

Ogbonnaya Kalu, the FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Enugu.

Kalu spoke on the sidelines of the essence of passengers’ documentation in ensuring adherence to COVID-I9 protocols.

He said he passengers’ manifest was necessary to know and ensure that each commercial vehicle was loaded with 50 per cent of its normal passengers in compliance with the protocols.

He said: “The use of passengers manifest for fleet and commercial vehicle operators has been a project of the corps.

“It is a document that shows who entered a vehicle, his next of kin, address, phone number and blood group (in case of accident and need for blood transfusion).

“It gives an instant view of the number of passengers being conveyed.

“With the present COVID-I9 pandemic, the document is vital for contact tracing and medical investigation where a single passenger has been confirmed with the virus.

“And this document makes such COVID-I9 contact tracing and medical investigation easy and effective.”

Kalu explained that the document was needed in case of an accident on the way so that the blood group of passengers would be identified for blood transfusion.

He said: “Through the document, the next of kin and home address of the passengers can be accessed.

“The name of the driver as well as the company involved and point of loading can be ascertained too.”

Kalu added that for the FRSC, it was usually needed for monthly and yearly data collation as well as the corps hospital visitation services and follow up.

