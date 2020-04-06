COVID: Daystar launches feeding programme, donates PPE

Daystar Christian Centre has announced its plan to feed Nigerians following the lockdown occasioned by the spread of Coronavirus Disease in the country.

The church announced this in a statement on Monday by its Senior Pastor, Sam Adeyemi.

The statement said apart from the feeding programme, which would be carried out using its Home Cell Fellowship network, the church will also donate protective equipment such as face masks and goggles to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research for its workers in the COVID-19 testing centres.

Adeyemi said in the statement: “At Daystar, we believe in serving our communities.

“As the lockdown subsists, many people are going through challenging times and need our help.

“That is why we are distributing food to the vulnerable through our cell fellowship network.

“We are also helping to protect our healthcare officials by donating protective equipment.

“We have been called to charity at such a time as this and we have responded to the call.

“So far, our government has risen impressively to the occasion.

“However, it is obvious that this is not a task for the government alone.

“Compassionate institutions must also take responsibility for the welfare of our nation in these trying times.”

Adeyemi advised Nigerians to adhere to the government’s advice to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said: “Even as God watches over us, we must be wise in following recommended health precautions.

“Wash your hands regularly and stay at home.”