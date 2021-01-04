The management of the University of Ilorin has directed a segment of its intermediate staff and junior workers to start discharging their responsibilities from home for the next five weeks.

A circular signed by the institution’s Registrar, Dr. Fola Olowoleni, quoted the institution’s management as saying that it was in compliance with the recent directive from the Federal Government.

The directive advised the public on the need to guard against a resurgence of the dreaded coronavirus disease in the country.

It stated that non-teaching staff on CONTISS 11 and below, who are not on essential duties, and their colleagues in the academic cadre from CONUASS 04 and below are to work from their homes.

The circular urged the various heads of essential units to put up a working schedule with their staff in such that it would not derail the services offered by such units.

It directed those asked to be working from home not to travel without the permission of the heads of their various units.

It also appealed to those who would be coming to work to adhere strictly to the safety regulations put in place by the World Health Organisation and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The circular also advised members of the university community who had just returned from overseas to self-isolate and also contact the University of Ilorin’s Coronavirus Disease Prevention Committee for possible assistance.