The 9th Annual Yes International Magazine Lecture slated for June 19, 2020 has been postponed.

This, according to Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, was because of the ravaging and rampaging coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the world to its knees.

The postponement of the annual event, billed for the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, with Steve Babaeko of X3M Ideas and Chief Olusegun Osoba as Guest Speaker and Chairman respectively, Azuh added, was a very painful decision to take.

Below is the full text of the press statement announcing that the event, which had in the past attracted respected Nigerians like Prof. Pat Utomi, Biodun Shobanjo, Chief Nike Akande, Udeme Ufot, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Lolu Akinwunmi, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, among others has been postponed:

INDEFINITE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 9TH ANNUAL YES INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE LECTURE/PUBLIC PRESENTATION OF SUCCESS IS NOT SERVED A LA CARTE AND ENCOUNTERS – LESSONS FROM MY JOURNALISM CAREER

The Annual Yes International Magazine Lecture has been dear to our hearts here at Yes International! We love the goodwill and gaiety that our esteemed guests radiate when they turn up in large numbers to celebrate with us.

We particularly looked forward to this year’s lecture because of the double celebration of the public presentation of my new books – Success is not Served a la Carte and Encounters: Lessons from my Journalism Career.

So it is with deep sadness that we announce the indefinite postponement of the 2-in-1 event earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020.

The decision to cancel the event was indeed a tough and painful one. However, in order not to endanger the lives of our dearly beloved guests, that option became inevitable, especially as COVID-19 continues to ravage the world.

Our primary responsibility is to safeguard the health of our guests, the wonderful men and women, who in the past nine years, have always identified and taken out time to celebrate with us.

We promise to be in touch with everyone as we work towards a new date, which hopefully is going to be after the containment of the pandemic.

In the meantime, we would like to thank all our guests for their patience, understanding, and prayers.

Please stay safe and keep well, as we continue to pray for our world.