COVID-19: World Athletics postpones bidding processes for 2023 events

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, World Athletics has postponed the bidding processes for 2023 World Athletics Series events.

The world athletics governing body said on its website on Wednesday that the bidding processes for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships and the 2023 World Athletics Relays would now open in November 2020.

It, however, noted that bidding processes for future World Athletics Series events beyond 2023 remained unchanged.

“More information can be found in the hosting section of the World Athletics website,” it said.