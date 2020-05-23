The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday recorded 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing total infections in the country to 7,261.

The NCDC confirmed the new figures on its verified Twitter handle.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 131 of the new cases came from Lagos, 16 from Jigawa, 13 from Ogun, 12 from Borno and nine each from Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Ebonyi.

Other states with new cases included Kwara with seven, Katsina with five, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto with three each as well as Bauchi and Yobe, both with two.

Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, FCT and Bayelsa, all recorded one new case each.

The NCDC stated that the total number of recovered patients stands at 2,007, while 221 deaths have been recorded.

It noted that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The health agency said that until date, 7,261 cases have been confirmed; 5,033 active cases; 2,007 discharged; and 221 deaths in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NAN reports that the NCDC manages the National Public Health Reference Laboratory with two campuses in Abuja and Lagos State.

Currently, 25 COVID-19 molecular testing laboratories are managed by Teaching Hospitals or States depending on their location, with guidance and coordination provided by NCDC.

“Every day, we deploy supplies to states across the country, using indicators such as number of new cases to determine quantity and prevent stockout,” the NDDC stated.