The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed that 65 new Coronavirus cases had been recorded in the state.

The ministry via its verified Twitter handle: @KNSMOH, said the development had raised the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 547.

It stated: “Update as at 11:35pm May 8, 2020; 65 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kano state.

“Total confirmed cases in Kano state are now 547, three additional patients discharged and five deaths recorded.”

It however explained that 22 people were discharged, while 18 others died, thereby bringing down the total active cases in the state to 507.