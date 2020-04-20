The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says normalcy will soon return to nations after the COVID-19 pandemic and urged Nigerians to keep hope alive.

Adeboye said this on Sunday during an online service via Dove Television.

According to him, when the COVID-19 battle is over, nations should remember to give God the glory.

The General Overseer also commended the Federal Government for its efforts at using different measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged Nigerians to continue with standard observance directed by health authorities for curbing the pandemic.

He said: “I thank the government for the effort they made.

“I believe they’ve done creditably well because they’ve had to deal with a situation, a kind they’ve never seen before.

“I suggest that in future, they will include in all their committees, religious heads so that they can help them with the spiritual aspects of this warfare.

“We will all admit that it’s not just our ability or power that is giving us this victory but from God.

“This virus will rescind, but not completely disappear, only by God’s divine perfect intervention when we give Him all the Glory.”

Adeboye urged Christians to help the needy at this perilous time in their various residences just as the church has laid example.

He also advised Christian faithful to keep praying for mercy over the nation, even as the prayer warriors have been praying for same round the clock at the RCCG headquarter, areas and parishes.

The RCCG leader encouraged Christians and indeed all Nigerians not to let the pandemic take over their mind and prayer but to be strong, obedient to instructions and directives as well as optimistic.

He said: “After the lockdown, everyone should sanitise their environment before it finally begins to rain in the country.

“Although the nation is faced with obstacles of different kinds during this quarantine period, but we’ll joyfully recover from it soon.”