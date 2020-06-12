The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that he sees more prominent people and politicians dying of COVID-19 complications.

The man of God made this known while empowering some youths weeks ago, noting it that what he sees about COVID-19 is fearful because of those that will be affected.

Ayodele made it known that although people have died, but there are still more deaths and they are very influential and popular people in the society.

It will be recalled that the man of God predicted the coming of the virus into Nigeria and Africa, and as soon as the virus came into Nigeria, as the man of God predicted, he revealed that the cases in Nigeria will surpass 10,000.

A few months after he said it, the number of cases Nigeria has recorded is more than 10,000 already.

He had also said that in Africa, after Egypt and South Africa, Nigeria will have the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Ayodele made a fresh revelation that the cases in Nigeria will surpass 30,000.

Therefore, he urged those in government and leadership positions to be careful and be prayerful to avert more death.

He asked them to take precautions and that the government should sincerely fight the virus because he hasn’t seen any iota of seriously in the government in the fight against COVID-19.

However, he insists that the government needs to open churches and mosques for clerics to pray together in order to give spiritual solution to COVID-19 since the physical solution has totally failed.

Ayodele said: COVID-19 will still kill lots of prominent people.

“It wont go now and in Nigeria, we will get up to 30,000 cases and over 2,000 deaths.

“Government should open churches because they haven’t involved God.

“Pastors need to come together to fight the battle.

“Top Nigerians should be careful, especially people who are serving, so that it wont cause more death.”

Also, Ayodele advised whoever will be sworn-in as the new President of Burundi to pray seriously for his health.

It would be recalled that Primate Elijah Ayodele in his book, titled: “Warning to all nations,” predicted the death of Burundi’s President due to health challenges.

It is worthy of being noted that most of his prophecies for this year have come to pass, some of which include the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; death of Aisha Buhari’s top aide; death of the Chief Judge of Yobe State; and protest in United states of America to mention a few.

He had said the vaccine to combat the virus will be out but not soon and that it will be very controversial.

The man of God has also said until cleansing is done in the Presidential Villa, death is still imminent.

Ayodele predicted: “The Presidential Villa needs serious spiritual cleansing.

“I see the death of some special aides and top officials.”

Similarly, he hailed the Lagos State GGovernor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the government to take regulations of opening churches important.

Information also has it that the new edition of his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning to all nations,” will be out in July, alongside 10,000 fulfilled prophecies, which is no doubt a huge record for him because no prophet has ever done it in Africa.