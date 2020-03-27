COVID-19: We’re in support of Oyo’s stay-at-home directive – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter has ordered all churches and Christian ministries to comply with the “stay-at-home” directives of the government towards stopping the spread of Coronavirus Disease.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the state government had ordered the suspension of social functions and religious activities with more than 30 persons in attendance.

Akanmu said every church leader must adhere strictly to all the public health guidelines and directives issued by the government.

He said: “Every church leader is expected to strictly obey all public health guidelines and instructions on personal hygiene as well as social distancing issued by government at all levels to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We all should see it as a measure to stop the infections from spreading rapidly and causing uncontrollable harm in Nigeria. I think it’s a good step in the right direction.”

He warned Christian leaders to be wary of Satan and his antics during the stay-at-home period, urging them not to surrender their spirituality and faith to the devil.

Akanmu said: “I have observed that as we keep putting up efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, Satan and his minions are indeed outwitting us, as most Christians appear to be clueless about his schemes, tricks and devices.

“In utilising his tricks, his intentions at this period is to render us ineffective in our own faith work as well as stopping us from offering supplications on behalf of our people to God on the matter before us.”

Akanmu said there was the need to enter into spiritual battle with the agents of destruction behind COVID-19 and its rapid spread.

The CAN chairman said the stay-at-home order should not be an excuse for them as Christian leaders not to lift up their hands and offer prayers for divine intervention and healing in Nigeria.

According to him: “Christian leaders should come together in their various local churches regularly to offer prayers and supplications to God.

“Seek God’s face on behalf of Nigeria and the rest of the world for forgiveness of sins. Appeal to God for protection and healing for those already affected by COVID-19.

“We must ensure that we adhere to the maximum of 30 members, as approved by government and observe social distancing.

“We should also obey personal hygiene, use nose/mouth masks, gloves and hand sanitisers as well as ensure hand washing with soaps placed outside the church.”

Speaking on payment of tithe during the stay-at-home order, he described the issue as unnecessary and unwarranted.

Akanmu said: “I’m not against the idea of encouraging church members to be faithful in the payment of tithe and offering; but honestly, the timing is totally wrong and it’s even wicked to raise such issue now when the whole world is in mourning mood.

“Presidents of some nations are crying daily and seeking God’s intervention on the deadly disease. Our responsibility now is to render support to everyone and pray to God for his intervention.

“Can the dead pay tithe or worship God? Absolutely No. In that wise, we should first protect those who have not been affected and rally medical as well as spiritual support for those already affected.”

He appealed to churches and Christian ministries to reach out to their members and the general public in this trying time.

Akanmu urged them to donate protective materials, foodstuffs and other domestic needs to them, saying those are the things needed at this time.

He praised the Christian leaders who had already started the distribution of materials and foodstuffs to their members as well as those around them.

He said: “Christianity is not just about attending church services or bearing Christian names. We must love our neighbours the same way we love ourselves.

“I like to appreciate our Christian leaders who are already on the streets distributing relief materials, including foodstuffs to their members and the public.”

The CAN chairman prayed to God to reward them accordingly, saying the Lord would drive away every power of sickness, disease and COVID-19 from Nigeria and the entire world.