The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has cautioned Nigerians against relaxing in the observation of necessary protocols as COVID-19 cases drop.

The monarch spoke with State House Correspondents after a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ogunwusi said he looked forward to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and return of normal lives and activities.

He said: “No, we cannot relax.

“It is not possible.

“COVID-19 is real.

“We have to keep protecting ourselves.

“We have to be very careful.

“Thank God the Federal Government is looking at how to open the economy the more.

“We should follow the COVID-19 guidelines and we should not relax, but what the government is doing is that they are opening up the economy.

“We will continue to live and continue to pray that COVID-19 should finally leave us alone so that we will continue with our normal lives and activities.”

The foremost monarch said traditional rulers had been doing a lot to guard against community spread as they were closest to the people.

According to him, traditional rulers will continue to do more to sensitise the people on what is going on in the world as Nigeria is not an exception.

Ogunwusi said: “Some of our people who do not believe in it we have to let them know.

“We are very fortunate in Nigeria.

“The cases are sort of mild, but how many people are coming out for the test?

“What is critical is that we have not really had very huge community breakdown, community infections.

“ So, we thank God Almighty that has helped thus far and will also give credit to the people in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19; they have done very well.”