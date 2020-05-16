The novel coronavirus pandemic should lead us to look out for the vulnerable, the displaced and our seriously ill planet, Pope Francis said on Friday.

The appeal was part of a message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which the Catholic Church celebrates on September 27.

It is normal for these messages to be published months in advance.

“In 2020, silence has reigned for weeks in our streets,” Francis said, referring to the virus lockdown measures that have brought life to a standstill across the globe.

“A dramatic and troubling silence, but one that has given us the opportunity to listen to the plea of the vulnerable, the displaced and our seriously ill planet,” he added.

“We have to learn to share in order to grow together, leaving no one behind. The pandemic has reminded us how we are all in the same boat,” the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics stressed.

“To preserve our common home and make it conform more and more to God’s original plan, we must commit ourselves to ensuring international cooperation, global solidarity and local commitment, leaving no one excluded,” he concluded.

dpa/NAN.