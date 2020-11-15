Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday in Lagos urged Nigerians not to relax in taking the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

Gbajabiamila made the call while speaking at the opening of a two-day training programme he organised for some health workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the training programme is “Improving Patient’s Outcome Through Ethical Conduct And Professionalism”.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was still very much around and posed existential threats, urging Nigerians to continue to observe all the prescribed COVID-19 protocols.

Gbajabiamila, who described as a cheering news the recent announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine had been developed, called on Nigerians not to stop observing the guidelines as the vaccine was not yet readily available.

“We are all delighted and inspired by the news that a vaccine is at hand to bring the global nightmare to an end.

“Yet ,we must recognise and continue to act in a way that we are still far from the time when the vaccine is perfect and is readily available all over the world,’’ he said.

The speaker said the effects of the pandemic had been devastating to families, communities and countries.

He commended health workers all over the world for their efforts in fighting the disease and saving humanity.

Gbajabiamila said health workers in Nigeria also gave a good account of themselves in helping to fight the pandemic and curb its spread.

He urged government at all levels to make the training and retraining of health workers, as well as their welfare a priority to motivate them to deliver more.

The speaker said the House of Representatives was committed to increased budgetary allocation to the sector for better healthcare delivery.

Gbajabiamila explained that he organised the training to build the capacity of health workers and support the health sector in the state.

He called on stakeholders to always support the capacity development of health workers.

The Speaker commended the Lagos State Government for some of its interventions in the health sector.

He said to further support the government, he would build a multi-storey hospital in Surulere and hand it over to the state government.

The Speaker, who represents Surulere in the House of Representatives, said he was passionate about the area and would continue to do his best to impact positively on the lives of the residents.

In his speech, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praised Gbajabiamila for the training programme, saying the gesture showed he was passionate about healthcare delivery in the state.

He said the state government was committed to improving healthcare delivery.

“For us in Lagos, we will continue to see health delivery as an important pillar in our T.H.E.M.E agenda,’’ he said.

Sanwo-olu said the state would continue to increase its yearly budget for health.

He said the government would continue to do its best to raise the bar on healthcare delivery.

Speaking, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, also commended Gbajabiamila for the programme, saying it would impact positively on the health sector.

He described training and retraining of health workers as essential to improving healthcare delivery.

Mamora said the Federal Government was committed to the training of health workers to boost sectoral capacity.

He said the theme of the training was apt as ethical conduct and the pursuit of professionalism in the health were key to improving patient’s wellbeing.

The minister urged health workers to continue to show empathy and commitment in the service of humanity.