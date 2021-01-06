The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that inasmuch as his government was trying to avert another lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus Disease, latest figures from the pandemic in the state are frightening.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle late on Tuesday.

This followed the increase in the number of infections in the state, with 712 recorded on Tuesday.

According to the Governor, the time had come for Lagosians to adhere strictly to the rules put in place by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Sanwo-Olu tweeted: “There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus.

“We are well into the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infection in one day (712). We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases.

“This spike brings positive cases to a total of 32,720 in Lagos alone.

“This second wave comes with severe symptoms, and the higher number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we’re bound to record. We do not want this, but for this to be avoided, we must be intentional and cautious.

“We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing.

“2021 will only work for us if we take #COVID19 seriously and follow the guidelines laid down by @LSMOH.

“We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.

“#TakeResponsibility.”