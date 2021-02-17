The Federal Capital Territory Administration has threatened to close the popular Bannex Plaza and EFAB Shopping Mall in Abuja if they continued to flout the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ihkaro Attah, Head, Media, Enlightenment and Publicity of FCTA Ministerial Task Force on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, issued the warning on Tuesday in Abuja.

Attah noted that the warning became imperative due to flagrant violations of COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 observed in both business facilities.

He also disclosed that the FCTA Mobile Court had convicted 47 persons, who were arrested and brought before the court, for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

He explained that the 47 persons were picked up from the two business premises.

He observed that the affected plaza and mall were found not to have provisions for washing hands points or temperature machines at their entry points.

Attah warned that the FCTA would not fold its hands and watch the offenders risk the lives of residents of the territory.

He said: “We went out on routine patrol where we looked at key areas like plazas, we also looked at the malls and traffic issues.

“We arrested 47 people for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols and brought them before the mobile court being presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni.

“We observed that many people are getting relaxed and we are getting them to understand that the Presidential Executive Order on COVID-19 protocols is very much in place.”

Attah said the task force in the FCT under the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammad Bello, and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, was keen on enforcing and ensuring that it actually works.

He said: “From the arrest we made today, we got too many people arrested from the EFAB Plaza at area 11 and Bannex Plaza in Wuse II. These two plazas need to as a matter of extreme urgency, put their plazas in order.

“The management of the two business facilities should get all the washing points ready and ensure that those who come into the premises comply by wearing their face masks.

“We are going to close Bannex Plaza as well as the EFAB Mall if they fail to comply in the shortest time.”