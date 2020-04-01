COVID-19: Video as popular Nollywood actress knocks DisCos over poor power supply

Comic Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, has called on the Federal Government to ensure regular power supply as Nigerians obey the stay-at-home order, especially in states under total lockdown.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos-based thespian made the call in a video she shared on social media.

In the four minutes video, the actress, who also features in the popular series, The Johnsons, overtly expressed sadness and frustration over the lack of regular power supply, even as Nigerians observe the stay at home order.

She noted that most Nigerians have gone ahead to stock-up food items to observe the stay-at-home order and therefore need power to preserve them.

Popularly known as Emu in the Johnsons, Ameh said: “For God sake, government give us light.

“For this two weeks, it is only natural that you give people light for them to sit in their houses.

“Federal Government, do something, and give us light because for the past few days, I know how much I have spent on fuel, but what about the people that cannot afford it.

“You want the hospital to be functional, they need light, you want people to stay at home, and they need light to be able to preserve their foods.

“Truly I’m very upset, and as a matter of fact, I feel like crying.

“What kind of country is this?

“What is this?

“You said people should stay at home, and we all understand that this Coronavirus is killing, and why is it that things are not working.

“There is no light, people are sitting at home and there is generator sound everywhere because there is no light.”

NAN reports that Ameh who has spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry, is acclaimed for her character as Anita in a 1996 movie: “Domitilla.”

She starred in AY’s award-winning film: “30 Days in Atlanta,” among others and features as Emu Johnson in the award winning Nigerian TV series: “The Johnsons.”

NAN also reports that President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday ordered the lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to Buhari, the lockdown, which took effect from 11pm on March 30, would be for an initial period of 14 days.