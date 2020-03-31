Some Nigerians have defied the lockdown announced by both the Federal and Lagos State Governments over the spread of Coronavirus Disease in the country.
This was confirmed by a video that went viral on Tuesday.
The video showed Nigerian Army personnel stopping the movement of persons and vehicles into and out of Lagos.
COVID-19: Video as Nigerians defy lockdown on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
