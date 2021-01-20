Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has cautioned Nigerians to beware of the COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were meant to kill people.

Bello raised the alarm in a viral video on Tuesday.

In the video where he spoke with a seemingly large crowd, the governor said he doubted the authenticity of the vaccines.

He said: “Vaccines are being produced in less than one year of COVID-19.

“There is no vaccine yet for HIV, malaria, cancer, headache and for several other diseases that are killing us.

“They want to use the (COVID-19) vaccines to introduce the disease that will kill you and us.

“God forbid!

“We should draw our minds back to what happened in Kano during the Pfizer polio vaccines that crippled and killed our children.

“We have learned our lessons.

“If they say they are taking the vaccines in public, allow them to take their vaccines.

“Don’t say I said you should not take it, but if you want to take it, open your eyes before you take the vaccines.”