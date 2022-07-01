COVID-19: Vaccine partnership continues for Oxford Biomedica, AstraZeneca

The partnership between Oxford Biomedica and AstraZeneca to produce vaccines against COVID-19 will continue for another three years.

The new agreement between the two firms represented an expansion of the original agreement announced between the two companies in September 2020.

As part of the original commitment, Oxford Biomedica expected to complete the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines at its Oxbox facility in the last quarter of 2022.

Terms of the original agreement was inclusive of revenues for batches already manufactured in the first half of 2022.

The Oxford Biomedica expected to recognise aggregate revenues of about 30 million euros (36 million dollars) from AstraZeneca in the current financial year.

Under the new agreement, manufacturing of vaccines at Oxford Biomedica’s 84,000 sq. ft (7,800 square metres) manufacturing facility, Oxbox, would be available to AstraZeneca on an as-needed basis beyond 2022.