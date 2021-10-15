COVID-19: Vaccination not compulsory, but PCR test is – FG

The Federal Government has said it has not made COVID-19 vaccination a must for civil servants.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said this on Thursday.

Shuaib, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, said getting vaccinated was a choice, though it is expected that every Nigerian should get vaccinated.

Speaking against the backdrop of criticisms that followed media reports that effective December 1, 2021, federal civil servants would be expected to present their vaccine cards or risk not being allowed into their work places, he said they were not under obligation to take the vaccine, but they must show negative COVID-19 PCR test.

He said: “The Presidential Steering Committee on Wednesday announced interventions to, not only protect the most vulnerable people in our society, but to also ensure that the work place is safe for all citizens.

“Clearly, there is loss of productivity and its impact on socio-economic development when workers are unable to come to work on a regular and consistent basis due to outbreaks of an infectious disease such as COVID-19.

“Following advice by public health experts, the PSC announced that all Federal Government employees should make a choice as to how they can contribute towards making the work environment COVID-19-free.

“The logical choice is between taking the vaccine and showing the evidence or presenting proof that one is COVID-19-free by showing a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior.

“This provision is applicable to all Federal Government institutions.

“The decision to release the advisory was not taken lightly.

“It is part of the PSC and Federal Ministry of Health’s mantra to always use scientific evidence to make decisions for the benefit of all Nigerians.”