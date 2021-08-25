COVID-19 vaccination: Lagos commences administration of Moderna vaccine

Lagos State Government on Wednesday commenced the administration of the Moderna COVID vaccine at the designated 183 vaccination sites across the state.

State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who stated this today after receiving a preliminary monitoring report of the vaccination exercise from the Social Mobilization Team expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the exercise at most of the sites visited.

He noted that the turnout of citizens who had enrolled for the vaccine at various vaccination sites is encouraging, adding that it is an indication of impressive vaccination uptake.

While noting that he is aware of pockets of challenges at some sites, the Commissioner assured that all the glitches noticed would be addressed for better service delivery.

He said: “I’m impressed by the report from the field. We had a good start for the first day. It can only get better, and I can assure you that all the challenges encountered today would be resolved to ensure a seamless exercise going forward.

“I would like to appreciate the team of dedicated staff who are driving this exercise as well as Lagosians for their turn out, cooperation and adherence to COVID protocols at our various sites. Efforts of all stakeholders have helped ensure the success of day one of the vaccination campaign”.

Abayomi stated that eligible citizens who are interested in getting the Moderna vaccine can book on the NPHCDA E-registration on portal – https://nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng/ to get vaccinated.

He noted that the E- registration is a mandatory criteria for the vaccination adding that only citizens who registered on the E-registration site would be attended to at the vaccination sites.

Vaccination sites monitored include; Sango PHC in Agege LG; Ogba, Ifako, Agbado and Iju PHCs in Ifako-Ijaiye LG; Oregun, Opebi and Ojodu PHC in Ikeja; Merian PHC in Alimosho LGA; and Ogudu PHC in Kosofe.

Others are, Sura, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan PHCs and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos Island LG; Shogunle and Oshodi PHCs in Oshodi-Isolo LG; and Palm Avenue PHC in mushin.

Some of the vaccinees who spoke to the monitoring team expressed satisfaction at conduct of the exercise adding however that the process could get better in the coming days.

A vaccinee, Banabas Amadi, who got vaccinated at the Ogba PHC testified that the process was seamless right from the E-registration to the actual vaccination at the site.

He encouraged citizens who are yet to receive the vaccine to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated stressing that the process is easy and fast.

He said: “I just got vaccinated. It was an interesting experience. I registered online and the process was seamless. Getting here, it was initially a bit rowdy but it is calm now. I guess it is because this is the first day, but the process is generally fast and I believe it can get better. I commend the government and everybody in charge of this vaccination process”.