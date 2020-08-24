Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus just days after partying with guests, including England star Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to reports in the country.

Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, reports that the greatest sprinter of all time has contracted the disease and will spend time in self-isolation as a result.

The publication claimed that the 34-year-old took a test for the virus a few days ago and discovered on Sunday that he had tested positive for the disease.

Bolt attended a surprise birthday party on August 21, which was attended by a host of big names, the Jamaican outlet reports.

Manchester City star Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey and cricket legend Chris Gayle are believed to have been in attendance.

The Caribbean island has had a total of 1,413 cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths from the deadly disease.

The management for Bolt have been contacted for comment.