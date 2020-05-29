Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, says the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States of America.

The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister was reacting against the backdrop of information being peddled over the 1,000 ventilators promised by US President Donald Trump to Nigeria.

“To the best of my knowledge the ventilators promised by the US President have not arrived Nigeria,” the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ecalls that both President Muhammadu Buhari and Trump had a phone conversation a few days ago at the request of the US president who promised to provide ventilators for Nigeria to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister however said the ventilators were yet to arrive the country.

Mohammed also said measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 by the ministry was yielding result as it had so far produced video and radio jingles to educate Nigerians on how to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

He stated that the jingle centred on general information on COVID-19 such as the use of face masks, burial protocol, testimonials by COVID-19 survivors and mass gathering.

He said all the jingles in English had been translated and produced in Pidgin, Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba languages, stressing that the Ministry had also developed 25 TV jingles and 25 Radio jingles.

He said the jingles produced by the ministry were currently running on 10 television channels, adding that they are also running on 40 radio stations across the country.

He noted that states like Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja had more than one radio station airing the jingles.

He said: “In addition, we also have support from 40 community and campus radio stations across the country awaiting our jingles.

“Our aggressive and sustained campaign on the Social Media has gained traction.

“In the last five days alone, some of the videos we posted have been viewed over one million times.”