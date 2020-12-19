The Vice President of the United States of America, Mike Pence, and his wife, Karen Pence, were both vaccinated against COVID-19 on live television on Friday.

“The American people can be confident. We have one, and perhaps within hours two, safe vaccines,” Pence said during the live broadcast, referring to the new vaccines against COVID-19.

The first doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus were administered in the US on Monday.

On Thursday, an expert panel recommended that the Food and Drug Administration move forward with the approval of a second vaccine, created by the company Moderna.

“Following today’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, FDA has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalisation and issuance of an emergency use authorisation,” FDA said in a statement.

Once approved for emergency use, around 5.9 million doses of the vaccine could be shipped by next week, according to the Department of Defence.

The country’s top infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, had early in the week urged Pence, President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to all get vaccinated as quickly as possible for security reasons.

The White House, however, said that Trump would get vaccinated when his medical doctors decide it is necessary.

dpa/NAN.