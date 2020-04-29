US President Donald Trump has promised to assist Nigeria with ventilators to contain the Coronavirus global pandemic in the African country.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of information, Culture and Tourism, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed revealed that President Trump made the pledge during a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari had a phone conversation with President Trump at his request which centred on COVID-19 pandemic and how Buhari was handling the virus,” the minister said.

Mohammed said that Buhari in his response to Trump explained the step and measures the Nigerian Government had been taking to contain the spread of the virus.

The minister revealed that President Trump assured that the US stands in solidarity with Nigeria, while promising that the government of America would send ventilators to Nigeria in order to fight the COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is currently battling with shortage of ventilators to s support COVID-19 patients across the country.

The promise by the US president would further help in strengthening the fight against Coronavirus in the country.