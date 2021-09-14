COVID-19: Unvaccinated pregnant woman, 15 others die

The Edo State Government has confirmed the death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman at Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin and 15 other persons across other COVID-19 facilities.

The Head of the state’s Coronavirus Case Management, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this to newsmen.

Osagie, speaking at the daily press briefing on the virus on Monday, said the victims were not vaccinated.

He said: “This particular patient came in and died about three hours after presentation at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital; late presentation is a major issue in managing crisis.

“She is about 28 weeks pregnant, already having pre-eclampsia.

“So the debate is actually if it is the pre-eclampsia that killed her or COVID-19.

“The woman has COVID-19, which pushed her more toward developing pre-eclampsia and then death.

“Some other women have pre-eclampsia and are successfully managed.

“Late presentation is an issue because the patient died three hours after presentation, which means that there is little that would have been done to manage the situation.

“So, we are appealing to private hospital to let patients go very early for treatment.

“So far, a total of 537 samples were collected, with a total of 1,004 confirmed cases, 103 recovered and were discharged and 16 deaths recorded within 48hours.

“We have 70 people in admission, 296 people in home care, 344 discharged and 50 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, said the cases were rising with more people being admitted, just as the state was recording very high mortality from COVID-19.

Irowa further said vaccination was fighting the pandemic and appealed to residents to avail themselves the opportunity of taking COVID-19 vaccines made available by the Federal and State Governments.