Veritas University, Abuja appears set to reopen the school in violation of the Federal Government’s directive and advisory by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Indeed, the Federal Government on Wednesday to the West African Examination Council that Nigerian students will not be writing this year’s examination if it sticks with the August to September timetable proposed last week.

However, the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Ichoku, in a letter dated July 4, 2020 to: “All Staff, Students and Parents/Sponsors on Online Academic Activities during Covid-19 Period,” called for the “Return of the Final Year Students to Campus.”

Prof. Ichoku said the University’s “Senate has proposed that all final year students should return to campus on July 25, 2020 to complete their science practical, seat for their final year examinations and project defence”.

According to him, this is expected to run from July 25 to September 30.

He said: “As you are aware, the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal events across the world. In a situation like this the ultimate responsibility rests with individuals and family members of a given community. As we plan towards welcoming you back for your terminal academic engagements with the university, we would like to make some important remarks to enable you prepare and be prepared to conduct yourself in ways that would ensure your safety and that of other members of the institution in the context of Covid-19. On our part management will be implementing a number of strategies consistent with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in order to safeguard you and other students and staff.”