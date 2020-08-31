The University of Ilorin said it has reopened its mosque for Juma’at prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief Imam of the University Mosque, Prof. Nasir Abdulsalam, stated this in the institution’s bulletin issued on Monday in Ilorin.

Abdulsalam said the Consultative Committee of the University Muslim Community, gave the approval for the reopening of Congregational Prayer and sermon in the University Central Mosque.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the mosque was shut down alongside other religious houses in the country in March in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government.

Abdulsalam said the resolution was reached after the committee’s assessment meeting on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on Mosques attendance in the country.

He added that attendees above 65 years old, particularly those with underlining ailments, and children below 15 years of age are strongly advised not to attend the mosque.

He said: “Individuals should perform ablution from their homes and offices or if need be make personal arrangement for your ablution.

“Attendees are to wash their hands at the designated places, outside the Masjid before entering the Masjid.”

Abdulsalam said the use of face mask “is compulsory”, encouraging attendees to come along with personal praying mats.

He further stressed: “Everyone should endeavour to leave the mosque premises immediately after the congregational prayers.

“The second call to prayer is 1:30pm and a 20 minutes Khutbah follows.”

Abdulsalam stressed that attendance at the Unilorin Juma’a Mosque was optional.”