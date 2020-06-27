Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed the re-opening of courts in the state from June 29, after being shut on June 19 following the spread of Coronavirus to the judiciary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor ordered the closure of all courts when he announced the first death recorded from the pandemic in the state.

The governor then also had directed all judicial officers and their families to immediately undergo the COVID-19 tests.

He also directed the state COVID-19 committee to get all the courts fumigated, with a repeat of the exercise after 10 days.

The re-opening of the courts was contained in a statement signed by Uchenna Orji, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, on Saturday.

Orji advised the public to be aware of the development.

He said the decision to re-open the courts was reached after the Governor’s consultation with the state’s Chief Judge.

“The governor, however, emphasised the need for individuals to strictly observe the wearing of face masks and observe social distancing, while conducting their private or public businesses,” the statement read.