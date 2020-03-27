COVID-19: UK returnee Fidelity Bank staff tests positive, branch shut

Fidelity Bank Plc says it will be actively involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as a responsible corporate organisation.

Charles Aigbe, the Bank’s Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, made the assertion on Thursday in a statement in Lagos, pointing out that one of the staff members tested positive to COVID-19.

Aigbe said the bank had mandated its staff or immediate family member(s) who travelled out the country to self-isolate for two weeks.

He said they would obtain medical clearance before returning to work as part of the bank’s COVID-19 Preventive and Precautionary Measures.

According to him: “This process was activated and strictly adhered to by one of our staff members who returned from holidays in the United Kingdom.”

He said the affected staff members was in self-isolation and had undergone test in line with the bank’s policy.

Aigbe said: “The test results returned positive at the weekend and we quickly arranged for him to be moved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) where he is currently being attended to by health officials.

“We are in constant touch with him and have been monitoring the situation closely. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.

“Though, the staff has not been at the bank since returning from the UK, he however, brought some consignments for two other staff which were delivered to them individually.

“We have self-isolated the two individuals and sent them for necessary testing.

“In addition, the office where these two individuals work, has been temporarily shut and has been disinfected.

“Due to the proactive measures taken by the bank, contact tracing within the bank was very swift and conclusive with no customers involved.

“We have also shut down our Federal Secretariat, Abuja Business Office and advised all staff/vendors to self-isolate and go for testing in line with our policy on COVID-19, on account of possible exposure of a vendor staff.”

Aigbe said apart from the directive on isolation and testing for staff and family members who have had trips abroad within this period, the bank had in place several other precautionary measures as advised by the World Health Organisation and other health institutions.

Other precautionary measures, according to him, “included body temperature screening of staff members and visitors before being allowed access to all our premises, wearing of gloves and face masks by all our frontline staff”.

He said the bank had ensured reduction in the numbers of staff expected to come to work “with 60 per cent of our staff now working remotely from home”.

Aigbe said he Bank had reduced the number of customers allowed at a time into its banking halls to a maximum of five, among others.

“Fidelity Bank places high premium on health and safety. We shall continue to do everything within our means to ensure the health and safety of all, including customers, vendors, staff and indeed everyone who comes into our premises,” Aigbe said.