COVID-19: UK reports 381 deaths in 24 hours

The United Kingdom has reported a record 381 deaths in 24 hours from the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the country’s Ministry of Health on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

The country, which had 1,408 death cases as at Monday, said on its Twitter handle: “As of 5pm (1600 GMT) on 30 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died.”

The patients were said to be aged between 19 and 98, and all but 28 had underlying health conditions, the NHS England said in a statement.

The country’s previous highest daily toll was 260, recorded on Saturday, with the number dropping to 180 on Monday.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in a video-link cabinet meeting: “The rising death toll in recent days showed the vital importance of the public continuing to stick to the social distancing guidance which has been put in place by the government.

“The situation is going to get worse before it gets better — but it will get better.”