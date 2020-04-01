COVID-19: UEFA suspend Champions League, others till further notice

Champions League and Europa League games have been suspended indefinitely by UEFA amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Games had initially been moved back, but with the situation still in full flow across Europe, UEFA have had no choice but to postpone the competitions “until further notice”.

The EURO 2020 play-offs have also been called off, though teams involved in those games are under no immediate pressure to reschedule given that the tournament finals itself has been knocked back to summer 2021.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin claimed earlier this week that the 2019/20 season could be lost entirely if action does not resume by the end of June.

Clubs across the continent will be itching to complete the season, and will remain locked in talks with individual football associations but UEFA face the nightmare task of organising cross-country matches.

That could prove to be a sticking point in the resumption of Champions League and Europa League action.

Italy, where the virus spread rapidly, boasts three sides left in the Champions League alone – Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta.

Serie A remains postponed indefinitely, and UEFA’s showpiece competitions could prove much trickier to stage given their continental nature.

UEFA will be expected to provide another update once individual leagues inform them of their own plans to get football running again.