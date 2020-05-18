The United Bank for Africa Plc on Monday upgraded its mobile banking applications with unique and exciting features that would make banking easy for Nigerians.

Sampson Aneke, the Group Head, Digital Banking, at an online media parley in Lagos, said the bank’s aim was to establish digital dominance across Africa.

Anele said: “COVID-19 has taught the world about digital and what to do.

“So, we are not making mistakes about it.

“What we have done is similar to what others are doing, but ours is distinct.

“We have provided the best value for our customers through a more interactive and a more user-friendly interface that will give customers all over Africa access to banking right from the comfort of their homes.”

Aneke also said the menu on the mobile app, which came with sub-menus, would enable customers to view their transfer history and trends among others.

Also, the Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, named more exciting products that the bank had introduced to its customers.

Anele said: “We have come up with a proposition for our kids, those that are from ages one to 12, mostly in primary schools.

“In the space of financial inclusion, the best place to start is to catch them young and also from the point of view of financial education which is very critical.”

Other products introduced were the UBA Bumper Account, Target Account, Diaspora Banking, targeted at Africans, Click Credit and SME banking among others.