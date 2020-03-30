COVID-19: UBA donates N28.5m to Nasarawa

The United Bank for Africa through the UBA Foundation has donated N28.5 million to the Nasarawa State Government as the bank’s contribution towards the fight against the Coronavirus Disease.

Danjuma Salihu, Regional Head, UBA North Central, presented the donation on behalf of the bank at a brief ceremony at the Government House in Lafia on Monday.

Salihu said the bank found it necessary to support the state in its fight against COVID-19, which is affecting the whole world.

He commended the development strides of Governor Abdullahi Sule, stressing that the bank identified with the focus and thrust of the state government.

He said: “We believe that Nasarawa State has been on the right course and we will continue to partner with the state.

“And our humble presentation on behalf of the UBA Foundation is a donation of the sum of N28,5000,000, here presented.

“This is already sitting in your account waiting for your utilisation as we call on all others to contribute.”

The UBA regional head called on other spirited organisations and individuals to also contribute towards combating the Coronavirus pandemic.

Responding, Sule expressed appreciation to the bank for making the contribution, saying there is no better time for such philanthropy than now, when the world is going into recession, including Nasarawa State.

The Governor promised to utilise the donation specifically towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While noting that the state is yet to have a confirmed case of COVID-19, the governor however said the state has heightened its defence mechanisms against the pandemic, particularly with the state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, which is presently on lockdown.

Sule said: “That is why I have always called on the Federal Government to give Nasarawa a special attention.

“So for UBA to be the first to give us special attention, I will like to sincerely thank you.

“And I promise you, every penny of this amount given will go for the cause that it was meant for.

“I will not take one naira out of it to do any other thing but exactly support the fight against COVID-19.”