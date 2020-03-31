COVID-19: UBA donates N28.5m to Kebbi to combat menace

The United Bank of Africa Foundation has donated N28.5 million to the Kebbi State Government to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Governor Atiku Bagudu on Media, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said UBA Manager, Hamza Abdullahi-Illo, presented the cheque to the Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19, Jaafar Mohammed, who is also the State Commissioner for Health.

Abdullahi-Illo said UBA Foundation deemed it necessary to support the state government’s fight against the pandemic as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility.

“As we are all aware, COVID-19 pandemic is disturbing the entire world and UBA Foundation deemed it necessary to support the fight against the disease,” he said.

The Health Commissioner and Chairman of the Task Force expressed appreciation to UBA foundation for the donation.

Mohammed commended the Bank for supporting the state in this trying period and assured that the money would be judiciously utilised in the fight against the menace.