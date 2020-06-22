A two-year-old has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease in Ogun State.

This was confirmed by the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Sunday.

According to the FMC in a statement, the two-year-old girl, who was admitted to the hospital about a week ago over breathlessness, tested positive at the centre.

The statement, signed by the Head of Public Relations and Communications of the Centre, Sugun Orisajo, said: “Due to the persisted high temperature, she was isolated, hence no member of staff or other patients were unduly exposed.

“To confirm the initial suspicion by a team of care givers, on the third day, she was screened for coronavirus while her treatment continued.

“The samples of her test returned positive for corona virus few moments ago.

“The girl is already receiving treatment at the Centre’s isolation ward while the facility where she was initially admitted has been decontaminated.”

Orisajo said the Management has initiated a contact tracing of her relatives.