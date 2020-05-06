Three more positive cases of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease have been recorded in Niger State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six.

Disclosing this in Minna, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi, said the new cases included a Medical Doctor, who returned from Kano and working with Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State; a returnee from Akwa Ibom State, who is from Kagara; and a female resident of Suleja town, who also is a returnee from Kano.

Makusidi revealed that a confirmed case from Kano State, hitherto in isolation at the Minna Isolation Center, has absconded and that the committee was making frantic efforts to trace and return him to the centre.

He said the female victim had started exhibiting the symptoms of the disease from Kano, but found her way back to the state allegedly due to lack of attention there, adding that she was immediately approached by some members of the state COVID-19 committee following a tip off where she profusely denied exhibiting any of the symptoms.

According to the Commissioner, the lady’s situation started manifesting three days later and was brought to the Minna Isolation Center, whereafter she tested positive to the virus.

He said two of her brothers who accompanied her from Suleja have also been quarantined after willingly accepting to be so quarantined.

Makusidi stated that the three new confirmed cases, who are already quarantined at the state government facility, are been handled accordingly, adding that one confirmed case, out of the six recorded so far from the state, has been discharged after testing negative to the virus twice.

Makusidi reminded the citizens always put on their face masks in public places and ensure adherence to the social distancing and other precautionary measures put in place by the state government.

Recall that the state government recently announced that intra and inter-state borders will remain closed, except for basic necessities, while also banning human and vehicular travels at night.

In the meantime, some suspected cases undergoing treatment at the isolation centre in Minna on Wednesday embarked on protest against the ugly condition in which they are being kept.

One after the other, the suspects heaped unprintable words on the State Government and the task force.

Specifically, they claimed they were not given any form of treatment, fed or given any food to eat.

They also asked that they should be discharged to go and face their fate at home.

However, no official of the State COVID-19 Task Force was available at the time of the protest at the Minna General Hospital Isolation centre.