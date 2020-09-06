Adama Traore has withdrawn from Spain’s squad ahead of their Nations League fixture against Ukraine after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies in his PCR test.

Traore was initially omitted from Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany in Stuttgart on Friday (AEST) following an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

The Wolves star underwent PCR testing on Saturday and the uncapped 24-year-old – who is still waiting to make his first international appearance – will sit out Monday’s visit of Ukraine.

“On receiving the results of the test, and despite the player showing a high level of antibodies such as a positive IgG count, the RFEF medical services, in accordance with UEFA, have decided to liberate the player from his duties with the national team, even though he poses no risk of spreading the virus to his teammates,” the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

“Under UEFA protocol, it is recommended not to travel to a stadium if the result of a PCR is not totally negative.”

Spain welcome Ukraine to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid for the League A Group 4 showdown.

Ukraine top the standings after their 2-1 win over Switzerland last time out.

