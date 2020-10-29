On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

Makinwa announced her status on Thursday, less than a week to her 36th birthday.

She said via an episode of her vlog posted on her official social media accounts: “I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 per cent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.

“Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact-tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess.

“I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too.

“Phewwww!!!! Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be 100% again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always. Ok bye.”