The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has ruled out the possibility of tertiary institutions reopening now.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, revealed this in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Aliyu said the PTF was at the moment concerned with measures that would flatten the curve and contain community transmission.

He said: “We know that schools, together with restaurants, bars and other entrainment activities could encourage community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus, hence the reason we were not in hurry to reopen them.

“However, we have taken pragmatic measures to ensure we do not lose a whole year in terms of primary to secondary school transition, hence the President’s approval for schools to reopen so that exiting students could return to school and write their examinations, some of which are regional.

“Summarily, there is no plan to reopen tertiary institutions until we get to the top of the numbers and also see clearly that we are making significant progress in terms of flattening the curve.”

The PTF had after a meeting with President Buhari announced the planned reopening of Primary 6, JSS 3 and SS3.