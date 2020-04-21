Nigerian non-denominational Christian assembly, The Elevation Church, has undertaken several efforts to provide nutritional, medical, spiritual, emotional and psychological support to the residents of Lagos State most affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lagos has been the epicenter of the virus in the country since the index cases in the country, a foreign national, arrived in the state in February.

Through its social intervention arm, Pistis Foundation, the church set up a Food Bank that has provided over 4,000 food bags to the indigent.

The food bags comprised of staples such as rice, beans, garri, tinned tomatoes, milk, sugar and oil to enable recipients feed in these critical times where economic activities have stalled.

In adherence to the social distancing preventive measure as advised by the World Health Organisation, the Foundation set up a call centre, which received thousands of calls and emails from Nigerians in need, to process the selection and delivery of the relief materials.

It later patterned with GIG logistics to deliver food bags to the recipients residing around the Lagos metropolis following the strictest standards of hygiene and safety for all involved.

In the face of continued need, the Foundation said it will continue to increase its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the poor in the state.

Pistis Foundation and the church’s team of medical professionals are also providing free medical interventions to those who might need same at this time at no cost to the beneficiaries.

This is done in partnership with St. Kizito’s Clinic, Lekki and Chion Hospital, Maryland, Lagos.

To foster community, emotional support and mental wellness, The Elevation Church has also partnered with the Institute of Family Engineering and Development to provide free psychological counselling services to people who require support or a listening ear at this time, while also deploying more phone lines for church counselling services via 0700ELEVATE (3538283).

This goes alongside several initiatives that have been launched to engage and support people online via social media.

In a bid to aid spiritual growth during this period where physical congregation is prohibited, the church has expanded its TV ministry and now broadcasts on Wazobia Max, Pop Central, Hallelujah Channel, TVC News, Dove TV, STV and TBN, while also providing content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Mixlr for adults, teenagers and children.

In this time of global crisis, the church has also not failed to lift up daily prayers for the nation.

It recently concluded an online 72-hour non-stop prayer chain with over 4,100 participants.

Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church, also holds a weekly national prayer hour with other pastors to intercede for the nation and the world.

Commenting on the ongoing initiatives, Pastor Akinlabi emphasized that one of the cardinal objectives of TEC from inception was to be a church that practically impacts the lives of people wholesomely.

He said: “From our E200 programme designed to support the most financially challenged at the bottom of the socioeconomic pyramid, to our Ubomi Medical/Surgical Outreach to the medically underserved, and our Pistis Foundation driving several other people-centric initiatives, we have embedded within our DNA, an ingrained culture of practically uplifting lives.

“It is, therefore, consistent with this commitment that we rapidly responded and will continue to play our part in ameliorating this unfortunate hardship by providing relief materials and support to not only needing members, and to the most vulnerable of the society.”

All initiatives are at no cost to the beneficiaries.

To benefit from the Food and Medical interventions, please email [email protected] or call the church’s helpline on 07000PISTIS (747847).

For other enquiries, email [email protected].