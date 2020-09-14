TGI Cares Fund, an employee-led charity initiative of Tropical General Investments Group, has commenced the provision of one million free meals in communities struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic has left many vulnerable people in communities without a steady source of livelihood but TGI Cares Fund, focusing solely on supporting communities during and beyond the economic crisis, is giving them food items.

Speaking while handing over food items to FoodClique Support Initiative, an organisation that identifies and reaches out to the most vulnerable in communities, Group Human Resources Director and Coordinator of TGI Cares Fund, Tominiyi Oni, reiterated the commitment of TGI employees to assisting less-privileged Nigerians.

One said: “We are proud of our people who birthed this noble idea.

“These are difficult times, so I am elated that my colleagues have pooled resources together to kick start this charity drive.”

Receiving the items on behalf of FoodClique Support Initiative, Team Lead, Bolajoko Fadipe, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

Fadipe further appreciated employees of TGI Group, promising proper distribution of the food items to the most vulnerable in low-income communities across the country.

In its first phase, 280,000 meals were provided for children, unemployed youth and women in Lagos State.

Phase two of the charity drive will extend to other communities in the northern part of the country.

Recall that the TGI Group had previously donated the sum of N500 million to support Nigeria’s COVID-19 intervention fund organised by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

It also donated food items to 2,000 families in Lagos, 500 families in Abuja, 500 families in Ogun and gave N20 million to an Isolation and Treatment Centre in Lagos, among others.

Tropical General Investments Group is an international investment and holding company with diversified interests.

Its corporate identity is based on respect for people, its communities and the natural environment as it continuously seeks to support its communities during and beyond challenging times.