The Federal Ministry of Education says no COVID-19 test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

The spokesperson for the ministry and Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong told newsmen in Abuja on Monday as schools resumed for academic session.

Goong said that only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

“School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo COVID-19 test before they are accepted in their schools,” he said.