Nigeria on Thursday recorded 100 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This is the first time in a while that the country’s new infections stretched to three digits.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the latest figures on its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the NCDC, Taraba State had the highest number of infections, with 64 new cases, while the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded 21.

The Federal Capital Territory reported four new infections, whole Rivers has three, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna and Oyo States had two each and one each discovered in Bauchi and Nasarawa States.

With the latest data, Nigeria has now had 164,588 confirmed cases since the first was reported on February 27, 2020, with 154,578 successfully treated and discharged and 2,061 deaths.