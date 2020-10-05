Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed secondary schools across the state to resume academic sessions on October 11, 2020.

In a statement by Malam Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Sokoto, the governor said the resumption would be in phases, beginning from October 11.

He said the decision followed a meeting with relevant stakeholders in Sokoto State.

”Tambuwal directed that the 2020/2021 academic session for Basic and Secondary Schools should begin on October 11.

”This will be followed by the resumption of Primary 6 pupils and students on the last lap of Junior Secondary School (JSS III) two weeks later.

”Higher education students in final year, those returning and new students are to resume as proposed by the Commissioner for Higher Education and approved by the Governor on October 12th, 19th and 26th respectively.

In a document from the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Bello Abubakar-Guiwa, the state government said it took cognizance of the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines as well as the best option to be adopted by the state regarding schools reopening.

He explained that the document stated that first and second term continuous assessment are to be used in promoting students to the next class for the 2019/2020 session.

”Just as the BECE should be conducted for the returning JSS III students as a “precondition for their transition to Senior Secondary (SS I).

”Equally, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will conduct placement exercise into Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) I and Primary 1.”

He added that the state government had cautioned all schools in the state to compulsorily adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

He said these included provision of sanitizers, hand washing facilities, thermometers and isolation rooms among others.

He also explained that Tambuwal had directed that schools with large population of students should adopt the shift system with a view to minimizing physical contact.

The commissioner said that state government has also directed that all private institutions operating in the state must strictly adhere to the academic calendar issued by the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.