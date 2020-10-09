All Super Eagles players have tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of tonight’s friendly tie against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in Austria.

This was disclosed via the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation on Friday.

“@NGSuperEagles players and officials test negative to COVID 19 ahead of the game against Algeria tonight,” the NFF tweeted.

The Nigeria Football Federation had on Thursday denied reports that four players in Super Eagles camp have tested positive to COVID-19 ahead of their friendly games in Austria.

It tweeted: “Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to COVID 19 ahead of tomorrow’s friendly game against Algeria.

“It is a blatant falsehood.

“The writer of the story, who was not part of the press conference earlier today, totally misrepresented what Coach Rohr said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four of our players had tested positive.”

The Gernot Rohr side will file out against the reigning African champions, Algeria, tonight at 7:30pm Nigeria time.