COVID-19 strikes 536 persons in Nigeria on New Year’s Day

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said those who tested positive raised the tally of the infection in Nigeria to 242,877.

It stated also in the report on Sunday that two persons died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, raising the death toll to 3,033.

It added that the positive cases recorded on Saturday were in 12 states and the FCT with Lagos State topping the chart with 259 cases.

It was followed by Rivers with 90 infections, 58 of which were actually recorded on December 31, 2021.

Oyo State recorded 46 infections on January 1, followed by Edo with 43 infections.

Kaduna State had 29 cases, FCT had 25, and Cross River had 12, while Nasarawa State had 10.

Osun State recorded six new infections, Gombe, Kano and Ogun States recorded five cases each while Jigawa had a sole case.

The NCDC stated also that 482 victims were discharged from hospitals on Saturday after recovering from the infection.

According to it, the recoveries included a backlog of 122 patients discharged in Rivers State.

Out of the total of 242,877 persons infected in Nigeria so far, 214,778 patients have recovered from the virus.

Nigeria has tested 3,823,309 samples since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020.